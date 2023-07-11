Kenneth E. Gingrich, 87, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Masonic Village under hospice care. Born in Neffsville, he was the son of the late Clarence H. Gingrich and Leah M. (Behney) Gingrich. He was married for 37 years to his wife, Carol.
Ken worked his whole life in printing. He retired as Sales Manager from G.E. Richards in Landisville. He co-founded the Wood Duck in Lititz. His hobby his whole life was woodworking which prompted him to open the Wood Duck. He collected decoys. He enjoyed following his grandchildren's sporting events. He was a former president of the Litho Club in Lancaster.
In addition to his wife, Ken is survived by two his two sons, Todd Gingrich, of Lancaster, and Jon Gingrich, of Massachusetts; two step-sons, David and Daniel Weik; seven grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and two step great-grandchildren.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Clarence Gingrich, Jr.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service for Ken on Friday, July 14, 2023 at 10 AM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ken's name to Masonic Village Hospice through this link: https://masonicvillagehospice.org/donate/ or to 98 Masonic Drive, Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
