Kenneth E. Funk-Bonsall

Kenneth Eugene Funk-Bonsall, 71, of Washington Boro, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021. He was the spouse of Zell Peder Bonsall who preceded him in death in 2015. He was the adopted son of Amos and Jean (Urban) Funk who also precede him in death.
He will be lovingly missed by: his daughter, Michele (Mark) Kinley, Coudersport, PA; two brothers, Amos Steven (Beverly) Funk and Jerry (Sally) Funk; two grandchildren, Lizabeth Mojica and Joshua Mojica along with four great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; many cousins; and many friends. A special thanks is extended to Mark Shailer and Thomas Raupers-Shailer for their assistance to Kenneth.
He will always be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, brother, and friend. His infectious laugh and quick wit will be missed along with his sweet but mischievous smile. Until we meet again…
There will be no formal service held. A private ceremony just for family he was closest to will be held instead.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mennonite Disaster Service, 583 Airport Rd., Lititz, PA 17543. Furman's – Leola