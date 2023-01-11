Kenneth E. Denlinger, 79, of Lancaster formerly of Leola, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on January 10, 2023. Born in Lampeter, he was the son of the late Clarence and Mildred (Mohler) Denlinger. He was the loving husband of Matilda A. (Shertzer) Denlinger. They were married in 1965.
Ken had a successful career in respiratory product sales management at Timeter Instrument Corporation, Lancaster, and Breathing Services, Ephrata.
For twelve years he brought joy and comfort by visiting with residents at Lancashire Hall, Lancaster, and was a true blessing to everyone he met. He had been a member of Calvary Church, Lancaster.
He will also be deeply missed by two daughters, Donna married to Steve Mosakowski of Glenview, IL, Stacy married to Timothy Caldwell of Landisville; daughter-in-law, Denise Denlinger of Lititz; nine grandchildren, Josh, Joel, Erin, Mickey, Caleb, Tyler, Nick, Rachel, Phil; two sisters, Laverne (John) Martin of Mount Joy, Loretta (Ed) Benson of Lancaster; brother, Donald (Kathy) Denlinger of Strasburg. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Denlinger.
A Time of Sharing Remembrances will be held Friday, January 13, 2023, at 7:00 PM at the Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola. Visitation with the family: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Furman's. Furman's-Leola
A living tribute »