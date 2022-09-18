Kenneth E. Byers

Kenneth E. "Wally" Byers, 63, of Landisville, passed away peacefully at home, in the company of family and friends, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Fay (Meshey) Byers and the late Earl Kenneth Byers. For the last 15 years, Kenny was the loving fianc of Marla Stuchel.
Kenny graduated from Hempfield High School with the Class of 1977. For the past 20 years, he owned and operated his own delivery service business. He had a very outgoing personality, was popular with friends and neighbors, and was often referred to as the unofficial Mayor of Landisville. Kenny enjoyed accompanying Marla on business trips and travelling to places such as London, Paris, the South of France, and Cancun. He loved all sports, especially golfing and football, and was a huge, dedicated Philadelphia Eagles fan.
Along with his mother and his fiance, Kenny is survived by his daughter, Jasmin Byers, of Harrisburg; his brother, David Byers, of Landisville, and his sister, Deborah Hoffman and her husband Ed of Lancaster. Also surviving are three nephews, Dexter Hoffman, Bradley Hoffman and David Byers, Jr; and several nieces and nephews of his extended family with Marla. He was preceded in death by his father and his maternal grandparents, Paul and Florence Meshey.
A Memorial Service will take place at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, 17543, where the family will receive guests beginning at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kenny's memory may be offered to Hospice & Community Care, P O Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com