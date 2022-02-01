Kenneth E. Burkhart, 79, of Washington Boro, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at home. He was the husband of the late Janice E. Burkhart. Ken was born in Reinholds, son of the late Lester H. and Mabel G. Horning Burkhart. He was an insurance claims adjuster for Equifax Insurance Company before his retirement. Ken was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam Conflict and was a member of Manor Church. He enjoyed hunting and was a member of Wild Country Hunting Club, Tioga County; traveling, especially cruises; gardening and going to the beach at Virginia Beach.
He is survived by one son: Chad E. (Kelly A.) Burkhart, Lancaster. One brother: David and one sister: Barbara. He was preceded in death by one sister: Mildred.
The Funeral Service will be held at Mountville Church of the Brethren, 60 Clay Street, Mountville on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. Interment in the adjoining cemetery with Full Military Honors. Friends may call at the church from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
