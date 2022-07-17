Kenneth E. Buckwalter, age 72, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2022 at Neffsville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a lengthy illness. He was the son of the late Richard B. and Gertrude (Huegel) Buckwalter, both of Lancaster. Kenneth was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School and St. Joseph's University. He is survived by a daughter, Courtney Buckwalter, a son, Zachary Buckwalter, and eight grandchildren. In addition to his children and grandchildren, Kenneth is survived by a brother James P. Buckwalter of Lancaster and two sisters, Ellen (Buckwalter) Fenstermacher of Kennett Square and Barbara (Buckwalter) Conway of Reinholds. He was preceded in death by a brother Richard E. Buckwalter of Lampeter. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Compassus, 2101 Oregon Pike #301, Lancaster, PA 17601.
