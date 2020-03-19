Kenneth D. Sweigart, 86, of Lititz, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Brethren Village due to complications from a fall in October 2019.
He was born in Akron to the late Earl and Edith (Dillman) Sweigart and was the husband of Nancy L. (Bitzer) Groff Sweigart.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Ephrata.
Ken was a salesman for DeWalt/Black&Decker for many years. He later worked for Aye Machinery and ACE Hardware. Ken was a great friend to many and loved life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing going to his cabin and especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Ken is survived by three children: Gayle, wife of Gil Ochs, Gregory, husband of Corey (Royer) Sweigart, Trina, wife of John Allen; six grandchildren, Curtis (Lori) Ochs, Chad (Jaime) Ochs, Brandon (Erica) Sweigart, Jared (MaryAnne) Sweigart, Taylor Allen, JJ Allen and six great-grandchildren, Chase, Ashton, Camden, Connor and Kaleigh Ochs and Trent Sweigart.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Jane Louise Sweigart in 2009. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Gwen Ochs and a brother, Melvin Sweigart.
A graveside service will be private at the convenience of the family due to the current concerns with COVID-19. Interment will take place in the Muddy Creek Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
If desired, memorial contributions in Ken's memory may be made to Brethren Village Benevolent Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, 17543, First United Methodist Church, 68 N. Church Street, Ephrata, PA, 17522 or Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »