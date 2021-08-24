Kenneth D. Kochel, 93, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Helen Grace (Streaker) and Milton Martin Kochel. He was the loving husband to Janet "Jan" E. (Teaman) Kochel with whom he shared over 56 years of marriage. He will be missed by his beloved family: step children: Pamela J., wife of Dave Phillips of Mechanicsburg and Brent A. Sarantos of Elizabethtown, PA; 2 step grandchildren: Harrison "Harry" Alexander and Wylie Elizabeth as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Richard M. Kochel (Doris), Helen J. Mummaw and Jane Mummaw (Charlie).
Ken was a graduate of J. P. McCaskey High School in 1946. He went on to receive his BA in Business Administration from Franklin and Marshall College in 1956, where he majored in Accounting. Ken was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army. He served from 1951 to 1952 and earned the Bronze Star in the Korean Conflict. As a Sgt 1st Class, he was in the 45th Infantry Division in the 158th Field Artillery Battalion. Ken was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shephard. He purchased Fulton Bar and Grill in 1960 and worked there until his retirement in 1989. Ken was a Life Member at: Masonic Lodge No. 43, Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Harrisburg Consistory 32 Degrees, Lancaster Lodge of Perfection 14 Degrees, Zembo Shrine Temple, James Buchanan High Twelve, American Legion Post 34, Lititz VFW, BPO Elks No 134, Slumbering Groundhog Lodge, Lancaster Commercial Travelers, Eighth Ward Club, Unwind Dance Club, Moose Lodge in Columbia, PA, Lancaster County Shriners Club, Manatee FL Shrine Club, and the McCaskey High School Alumni Association. Ken was an avid fan of the Flyers, Eagles, Phillies, Penn State. He enjoyed playing golf for over 75 years, traveling and reading.
Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from 5 PM until 7 PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at the funeral home. Family and friends will be received from 10 AM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
