Kenneth D. Draude, Sr., age 92, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Hamilton Arms. He was the loving husband of Venita M. (Armold) Draude, who preceded him in death on June 6, 2015.
He was born and raised in Lancaster, PA to Henry and Violet Draude and resided in Lancaster County all his life.
Ken graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School. He worked at Federal-Mogul as an electrician for over forty years until he retired. He continued to work after retirement at Manheim Auto Auction for ten years, driving cars for the auction. Ken was proud to have served in the U. S. Navy during WWII.
He enjoyed playing the electric organ, tinkering with cars, collecting old cars, and helping others with small repairs and handyman services.
He is survived by his sister, Marilyn and her husband, Wayne, of Newtown Square, PA and their children; Martha and her spouse, Tony, of West Chester, PA, Susan and her spouse, Larry, of Lansing, NC; his son, Kenneth Draude, Jr., his children; Meghan Bergman, and her spouse, Josh Bergman, of Kennett Square, Trey Draude and his spouse, Theresa Hallatt Draude of Durham, NC, Keely Mecca and her spouse, Jason Mecca, of Dunmore, PA, Kiel Fisher and his spouse, Keturah Fisher, of Downingtown, PA and Jordyn Martin, of Pittsburgh, PA and Ken's daughter, Carol Rousseau, and her son, Eric Rousseau, of Strasburg, PA. Ken had 12 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Memorial Service held at the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home-Sullivan Home, 121 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 (on-site parking with attendants) on SATURDAY MORNING, AUGUST 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Friends may greet the family on SATURDAY MORNING, AUGUST 17, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 a.m.
