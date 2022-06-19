Kenneth Charles Yeager, 73, of Downingtown, formerly of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 at his residence.
Born in Lancaster, Kenneth was the son of the late Charles and Edna (Adams) Yeager. He was the husband of Barbara (Foltz) Yeager. The couple shared 53 years of marriage.
Kenneth graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School. He joined the United States Army after graduation and served in Vietnam. He was employed with Amtrak for over 40 years. Kenneth was a member of Calvary Fellowship Church, Downingtown, and was a PIAA official for several sports. He was an avid Penn State football fan.
In addition to his wife, Kenneth is survived by his children: Rochelle Roemen, wife of Joel, of Kaufman, TX, Kimberly Washington, wife of Brian, of Coatesville, Kyle Yeager, husband of Katharine, of West Chester, and Veronica Yeager of Florissant, CO; grandchildren: Cody and Trinity; siblings: Marilyn Eschelman and Robert Yeager.
A viewing will be held at James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown, on Monday, June 27th from 10:15-10:45 a.m. with a service to follow at 11 a.m. He will be buried with honors at Washington Crossing National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kenneth's name may be made to holisticarehospice.org.
