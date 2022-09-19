Kenneth Charles Allen, 69, of Providence Twp., entered into rest at his home on Thursday, September 15, 2022, after a brief illness. He was surrounded by family and friends who loved him dearly. Ken was the son of the late Darlington Allen and Elizabeth Walizer.
Ken enjoyed sitting on his front porch with his faithful companion, Kitty and having coffee and conversation with his neighbor, Gary. He was a car enthusiast and had a love for late model automobiles, especially Dodges. He also had a passion for woodworking and bringing old tables and chairs back to life. Ken retired from a career he enjoyed at R.M. Crossan in Toughkenamon, PA, after 24 years of service.
He is survived by 3 brothers, Don of Topeka, Kansas; Bill and wife Mary of Anchorage, Alaska; and Michael. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. He will be missed and fondly remembered by his friends, Tina Sears, David Jones, John Secora, Gary and Kathy Devonshire, and Kimberly Blevins. Special Thank You to Hospice & Community Care for all their support and guidance and to all those who had Ken in their thoughts and prayers.
A memorial service will be held at Ken's home at the discretion of his family and friends. To submit a note of condolence, visit:
A living tribute »