Kenneth C. "Sonny" Myers, 79, formerly of Manheim, PA, passed away on Tuesday morning, December 24, 2019 at United Zion Retirement Community in Lititz. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Ezra B. and Lottie Long Myers.
Sonny was a 1959 graduate of Manheim High School. He was employed for Bond Caster and Wheel in Manheim for 57 years. During his career, he worked in production, the machine shop, and retired in 2016 from the shipping and receiving department.
A hiking enthusiast, Ken was a former member of the Lancaster Hiking Club. In addition to other trails, he enjoyed hiking the Horseshoe Trail, Conestoga Trail, and parts of the famed Appalachian Trail. He also enjoyed gardening and scuba diving.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings, Paul L. Myers and Grace Williamson.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Manheim Fairview Cemetery, West Sun Hill Road, Manheim. There will be no viewing. If desired, contributions may be made in his memory to Meals on Wheels, c/o Salem United Methodist Church, 140 North Penn Street, Manheim, PA 17545. To express a condolence or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
A living tribute »