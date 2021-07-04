Kenneth C. Mikolic, 80, of Lititz, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
He was the husband of the late Anna M. Hackart Mikolic, with whom he eloped to Winchester, VA, in 1960. They celebrated 55 years of marriage before she passed in 2015. Born in Tanneryville, Cambria County, he was the son of the late Frank and Isabel MacLaren Mikolic.
Ken was a talented tool and die maker, beginning his apprenticeship at Bond Foundry in Manheim. He then worked for K-D Tool Co. for 17 years, Gehl Co. in Lebanon and Pequea Machine Co. in New Holland. He fulfilled his lifelong dream of operating his own machine shop and then officially retiring in 2012. He was honored to have served in the Pennsylvania National Guard.
He is survived by his children: Tina M. married to Donald Rowell of Plant City, FL, Cynthia A., married to Everett Jones and Jodi L. married to Dwayne Shelly, both of Lititz; his 6 grandchildren and
2 great-grandchildren and by his brothers, James, John and Frank Mikolic. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas and Joseph.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Ken's memory to Speedwell Heights Brethren in Christ Church, 413 W. Brubaker Valley Rd., Lititz, PA.