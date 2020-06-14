Kenneth C. Groff, 90, of Kinderhook, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the husband of the late Beverly I. Keenen Groff and the son of the late Helen Groff Charles and the step son of the late Franklin Charles.
As a boy, Ken enjoyed farm life growing up in Conestoga, attending a one room school house and fishing in the Pequea Creek. He was a 1947 graduate of Manor Township – Millersville Boro High School.
Ken proudly served his country in the U.S.A.F. during the Korean War from 1950 thru 1954.
On June 5, 1955, he married Beverly. Together they raised four children. Dad was a hard-working man, but also knew how to have fun. His kids treasure many memories of camping trips up and down the east coast. Ken was a longtime member of the Kinderhook E.C. Church.
Following his retirement from the former Ford New Holland in 1991, he enjoyed a simple life of gardening, reading, trail walking and computer games. He spent many years vacationing at his home in Rehoboth Beach, DE. He loved supporting his Eagles and Phillies. Most of all, he was happiest in the company of his children and grandchildren who will miss him dearly.
Ken is survived by his children, Jeffrey S. Groff husband of Joan Inman, Columbia; Cynthia L. wife of Jude Melbert, Columbia; Michael B. husband of Sharon Groff, Mount Joy; Linda J. wife of Matthew Halter, Columbia; four grandchildren, Brian husband of Becca Groff; Loren wife of Jon Sangrey; Julia Melbert; Larissa Melbert; one great-grandson, Reece Groff; two "bonus" great-grandchildren, Izabella and Nathan.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment with full military honors will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. If desired, contributions in Ken's memory may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County.
