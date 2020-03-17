Kenneth C. Adair, Sr.

Kenneth C. Adair, Sr.

Kenneth C. Adair, Sr., 96, of Lititz, passed away Sun., Mar. 15, 2020 at Luther Acres. Born in Adamstown, he was a son of the late Peter S. & Lottie H. (Heck) Adair. Kenneth was married 60-years to the late Maggie (Zerbe) Adair, who died in 2004 and as a widower, he was a loving companion to Arlene Kendig.

Kenneth was a U.S. Army veteran, served in World War II; he received a Purple Heart and later served in the U.S. Airforce during the Korean conflict. He retired from Civil Service in 1984 and worked for George Wolfe & Assoc. Realtor. He was a member of the Muddy Creek Lutheran church in Denver, the VFW in Reinholds, & Northern Lancaster County Beagle Club. Kenneth also enjoyed hunting trips out west.

He is survived by a son, Gregory Adair, husband of Pat, of Reinholds; a daughter, Carol Adair of York; daughter-in-law, Deborah Adair of Florida; seven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren; & five great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a son, Kenneth Adair, Jr; sister, Fern Rutt; & brother Mark Adair.

Services will be private due to current public health circumstances. 717-336-4909

Plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Adair, Sr.
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Good Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc.

34 N. Reamstown Road
P.O. Box 94
Reamstown, PA 17567
717-336-4909
www.goodfuneral.com

Sign up for our newsletter