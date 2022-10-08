Kenneth Budd, 56, of Lancaster, passed on Wednesday, September 21 doing what he loved while on a family vacation in Duck, North Carolina. Born in Pottstown, PA he was the son of Mariann (Potts) Budd of Pottstown and the late Milton Budd. Kenneth was the loving companion of Gloria Fisher, of Lancaster, for 27 years.
Kenneth earned a masters degree in architecture, later working 21 years as a registered architect for Constructive Concepts, LLC in Lancaster.
Kenneth thoroughly enjoyed motorcycle riding and was an avid pilot. He was also a member of the Riverside Club and Rainmakers Club in Lancaster.
Along with his companion Gloria and mother Mariann, Kenneth is survived by his stepdaughter Tammy Lintner, of Lancaster; his stepson Stephen Fisher, of Lancaster; and his brothers Brian Budd, of Pottstown, and Adam Budd, of Delaware. Two granddaughters and two nephews also survive him.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 1:00-5:00 PM on Sunday, October 9 at the Riverside Club, 730 E. Strawberry Street, Lancaster, PA. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kenneth's memory may be made to the charity of one's choice. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com