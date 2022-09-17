Kenneth Bridgman, husband of Elizabeth Bridgman, went home to meet his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 7, 2022. He enjoyed fixing anything and drove truck for New Creations. He was a master carpenter for Sam Stoltzfus.
In addition to his wife, he is also survived by sisters, Teah, Sheila, and Melody, brothers, Vern and Kevin, good friends Amy and Joe, best friend Earl Stoessel, and step father Leonard Groff. He was predeceased by parents, Mary Jane Groff and Enoch Bridgman.
Ken's Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 1, at 11 AM at Calvary Chapel, 740 Willow St., Lebanon, PA 17046.
