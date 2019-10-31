Kenneth Blaine Severt, 71, of Washington Boro passed away at his residence. He was born in Hinton, WV to the late Blaine and Peggy Severt and attended Salenco High School. He worked for 15 years as the maintenance supervisor at Donsco before becoming the nighttime supervisor at the former ITT Grinnell and retired after 35 years. Kenneth was an outdoorsman and loved camping, fishing, and boating. He was a handy carpenter and rebuilt his own home and was also very proud of his yard.
Kenneth leaves behind his wife Qinfen Severt of Manheim Township; his children, Kenneth Severt, Jr. of Carlisle, Michelle Severt of Bainbridge; step-daughter, Dilun Wu of Manheim Township; two grandchildren; his siblings, Roger Severt of Columbia, Alen Severt of Winchester, VA, Patricia Pearson of Martinsburg, WV. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings, Peggy Sue Rouche and John Severt.
Services for Kenneth will be held at 11:00 on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St, Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 1st, 2019 and one hour prior to services on Saturday. He will be laid to rest at Drumore Friends Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Columbia Animal Shelter, 265 S 10th St, Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.