Kenneth Beaver Hilliar passed away peacefully at his home in Columbia, PA, on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. He was the beloved husband of Cecill Wilson Hilliar with whom he shared 57 years of marriage. He was born in Columbia, PA to the late Cleon and Margarete (Myers) Hilliar.
Ken graduated from Columbia High School in 1960 after winning awards in basketball and track and field. He served in the Air Force from 1960 to 1964. Ken retired from Armstrong World Industries, (Research and Development) in 2003 after 35 years of employment. Ken was an active member of the community and was involved with the following organizations: The Foresters of America; American Legion; Wrightsville Social Club; Columbia Fraternal Association and the Catholic War Veterans, all in Columbia.
In addition to his wife, Ken is survived by his son Randall Kenneth Hilliar husband of Connie Hilliar of Lancaster, PA; and his grandson Zachary David Hostetter.
In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his grandson Joshua Conner Hostetter; and his two sisters Florence Leibfried and Gladys Koehler.
On Saturday, January 8, 2022 the Foresters of America, 201 Locust Street, Columbia, PA 17512 will open its doors for friends and family to celebrate and share memories of Ken’s life. Friends and family may drop in between 2 and 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Humane League of Lancaster and/or the D.E.S. Foundation which raises funds to promote the awareness and prevention of suicide across Lancaster and York Counties.
