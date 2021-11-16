Kenneth B. Shenberger, 85, of Lancaster, died peacefully on Friday, November 12, 2021 at the Mennonite Home. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Elmer and Ruth Breneman Shenberger. Ken was the loving husband of B. Joanne Bishop Shenberger who died in February of 2018. He was a 1954 graduate of Hempfield High School who worked for many years as a tool and die maker at the former RCA Corporation in Lancaster. He was an active and faithful member of Church of the Apostles UCC, Lancaster, where he and his wife cared for the church outdoor gardens. Ken enjoyed woodworking and the outdoors and was an avid deer and duck hunter and radio-controlled airplane hobbyist.
Surviving are two sons: David M. husband of Beverly Shenberger of Ocoee, TN, Jeffrey S. husband of Diane Shenberger of Winston-Salem, NC, a daughter, Tamara L. wife of David Guo of Cranberry Township, four grandchildren: Elyse, Nicholas, Anastasia, Michael, and a sister, Joanne wife of Larry Nixdorf of Martins Creek, PA. Preceding him in death are two sisters: Doris Keiser and Linda Nuss.
A Celebration of Life Service for Ken will be announced at a later date. Ken and his wife were animal lovers and rescued many of their pets. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Ken’s memory to: Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603. To donate online: https://petpantrylc.networkforgood.com/projects/70051-honors-and-memorials
To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com