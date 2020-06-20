Kenneth B. Reed, 84, of Strasburg, passed away at home, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Born in Bart Twp., Lancaster County, he was the son of the late Charles L. and Edna D. (Bowermaster) Reed. He was the loving husband for over 57 years to the late L. Emmarene "Jo" (Groff) Reed, who died in 2013.
Ken was a 1954 graduate of Solanco High School. Following his graduation, he went on to work for Sperry New Holland as a welder where he retired in 1999.
A faithful member of Lampeter Church of the Brethren, he took part in the Grief Share group. An avid reader, Ken enjoyed books on History. He was also an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting in Potter County and bird watching. Ken was also an accomplished pianist. And loved spending time in his flower garden.
He is survived by 7 daughters: Beth M. Winters, wife of Dale, of Holtwood; Dawn M. Reed, of Leola; JoLynn Y. Steinman, wife of James, of Refton; Sallie E. Brackbill, wife of Ronald, of Refton; L. Emmarene Dickel, wife of James, of Strasburg; Margaret "Meg" A. Garber, wife of Joseph, of Bainbridge; and Jessica M. Roth, wife of Kevin, of Strasburg. He is also survived by 24 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Ken is preceded in death by his siblings: Eugene Reed, Beatrice Strauss, and Magdalene Hoover.
Family and friends will be received from 6PM to 8PM, Monday, June 22, 2020, at Bachman Snyder Funeral Home, 7 S. Decatur St., Strasburg, PA 17579. Ken will be laid to rest next to his wife in a private graveside service to be held at the convenience of the family at Middle Octorara Presbyterian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ken's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Ken will be lovingly missed by his seven daughters.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: BachmanSnyder.com.