Kenneth B. Kepple

Kenneth B. "Ken" Kepple, 81, of Lancaster and formerly of Johnstown, passed away surrounded by family on Monday, May 29, 2023. Born in Johnstown, he was the son of the late Bernard and Dorothy (Meyers) Kepple. He was married for over 59 years to his beloved wife, Loretta (Solomon) Kepple.
Ken graduated from Central Catholic High School. He later enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served honorably for 2 years. After being discharged, Ken worked as a warehouse supervisor until his retirement. He absolutely loved hunting and fishing and spending time outdoors. He was also an avid collector of Lionel Trains. Ken was known for his love of Christmas and enjoyed being Santa for many years. Most of all, Ken loved spending quality time with his family and grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Loretta, Ken is survived by 3 children: Karen Espey, Colleen Wiegand (Keith), and Jason Kepple (Doreen); 7 grandchildren: Tyler Espey, Kelsey Espey, Erin Wiegand, Julia Kepple, Audrey Kepple, Kerstin Wiegand, and Brogan Kepple; and 5 siblings: Nancy Pegg (Chip), Carol Snyder, Kathy Bearjar (Joe), Patrick Kepple (Cindy), and Mary Louise Buzzard (Tom). He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Bill Espey.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, June 4, 2023 from 5-7 PM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, with the Rosary to be recited at 6:45 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Monday, June 5 at St, Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave, Lancaster, PA 17601, with a viewing to begin at 10 AM. Interment will take place at East Petersburg Mennonite Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations in Ken's name to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
