Kenneth B. Horst, 89, of Manheim, PA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday afternoon, May 9, 2022, at Pleasant View Retirement Community in Manheim. Born in Farmersville, he was the son of the late Clarence W. and Anna K. Bollinger Horst. He was the husband of A. Lorraine Horst for 66 years prior to her passing in 2019.
Ken was a faithful member of Chiques Church in Manheim and the owner of the former Conestoga Farms, a family egg processing and sales business. He enjoyed traveling, visiting with friends, attending public auctions, and playing games.
He is survived by a daughter, Beverly A. Cura of New Philadelphia; a granddaughter, Monica, wife of Justin Marinkov, of Robesonia; and four siblings, Harold B., husband of Miriam Horst, Roy B., husband of Rebecca Horst, and Janet B. Weber, all of Ephrata, and Joyce B., wife of Luke Bender, of Fort Mill, SC. He was also preceded in death by a son, Jay K. Horst, and a brother, Rev. C.B. Horst.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 2:30 PM at Chiques Cemetery, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim, PA. There will be no public viewing. If desired, contributions may be made in his memory to the benevolent fund of Pleasant View Retirement Community, 544 North Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
