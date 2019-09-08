Kenneth Andrew Yackly, 70, of Mount Joy, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
Ken was born in Lancaster to the late Cora Marie and Norman MacLean Yackly on September 10, 1948. He grew up and went to school in Saginaw, MI. This year, Ken celebrated 47 years of marriage to his college sweetheart, Lin. He pursued his intellectual passion for engineering by earning a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from New York University. He took that knowledge to work for Westinghouse and later General Electric where he spent 33 years working on and leading projects in the Power Generation, Aircraft Engine and Nuclear Divisions.
Ken merged his love for the ocean and his passion for serving the community through longtime service in the Coast Guard Auxiliary. He loved the water, boating and helping others. No matter where he called home, he always found a way to help serve the community in a number of roles – as docent at the Auto Museum and usher at the Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, NY, respectively.
In addition to his love for the water and boating, Ken was an audiophile, an avid reader, an expert wood worker, and a sports care enthusiast, and dabbled in micro-brewing.
In addition to wife, Lin, Ken is survived by his son Aric Shane Yackly, husband of Jaclyn Kelly, his daughter, Sarah Megan Vélez, wife of Daniel Carlos; his sister, Sheila Anne Truesdail; and his grandchildren: David James and Leva Mia Vélez and Shane Patrick and Aiden Andrew Yackly.
A visitation will be held 11:30AM to 12:30PM, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. SnyderFuneralHome.com