Kenneth A. Sheaffer, 73, of Mount Joy, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. Born in Lancaster, He was the son of the late Edwin Sheaffer and Etta (Rabold) Reed. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 49 years, Jean J. (Hartman) Sheaffer.
He will also be missed by a sister Carol Weit, of Rothsville; a brother Mike Sheaffer, of Harrisburg; his Aunt Joyce Wolf, of Lititz, and a niece Lisa Senseng, of Rothsville.
Kenneth was a graduate of Gwinnett Technical College. He also served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Kenneth worked as a computer specialist for several companies in California, Arizona, Georgia and then retired in Pennsylvania. Kenneth loved to play golf, spending as much time on the golf course as possible.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a nephew Denny Weit.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Lebanon VA Hospice Unit, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042.