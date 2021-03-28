Kenneth A. Kirsten passed on to a better place on March 22, 2021 in Estero, Florida, with his wife Doris at his side. Ken was born March 6, 1931 to Arthur and Clara Kirsten in The Bronx, NY.
Upon graduation from the New York Public School System, he attended Pratt Institute, Brooklyn, NY, receiving a BFA degree in Graphic Design. In 1954 he married Doris A. McConnell and they moved to Lancaster, PA where Ken worked for a number of art agencies and art studios. In 1962 they moved to Millersville, PA to the home which he designed and was recognized in the Lancaster County Tour of Homes in 1969.
In 1970 he started Drawing Board Associates, Inc. with his partner Samuel Wagner, where Ken served as President and Art Director for 25 years, retiring in 1995. During his time with Drawing Board, Ken served as Vice President of Brookshire Printing and as an Adjunct Faculty Professor at Millersville University, where he taught many students in Graphic Design. During his years at Pratt, Ken was influenced by the works of Hans Hoffman, whose abstract works were created in oil on large canvases. During his lifetime, Ken created hundreds of oil abstracts, many on large canvases filling walls across his home as well in corporate buildings, hospitals, and nursing homes; some of his religious works hung in seminaries. Ken was a member of the Echo Valley Art Group for 48 years. His love for the arts took him to the Holy Lands in Israel, to the Sistine Chapel in Rome, and to the Louvre in France, along with many other European cities. In 2014 he moved to Florida's Panhandle, and later, to South Florida.
Ken is survived by his wife, Doris, and their three sons: Stephen and Patricia Kirsten, Mark and Tina Kirsten, and Justin and Victoria Kirsten, eight grandsons, one granddaughter, two great-grandsons, and one great-granddaughter due next month.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 31, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 S. Duke St., Lancaster, 17602, where the family will receive guests beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ken's memory may be sent to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church at the above address.