Kenneth A. Henny, 61 of Rheems, passed away unexpectedly on August 3, 2022. He is survived by three daughters, Jessica Burkey of Elizabethtown, formerly married to Jonathan Burkey, Deborah Henny of Rheems and Samantha Henny married to Mark Wolfe of Palmyra, his sister, Carol (Don) Gilbert of East Earl. Also surviving are his 8 grandchildren and former wives, Lorraine Eshleman Henny of Rheems and Darlene Roush Bresnahan of Elizabethtown. Born in Mount Joy, he was the son of Betty Heinaman Henny of Maytown and the late Kenneth E. Henny.
Kenny attended Donegal High School and was a graduate of the Lancaster County Career and Technical Center. A master mechanic by trade, he was employed at the former Reed Chevrolet in Elizabethtown and later worked for Hondru Dealerships of Manheim. He enjoyed all things with motors and electronics.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main St., Mount Joy on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 3 PM. Memorial contributions to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central PA, 745 W Governor Rd., Hershey, PA 17033 would be deeply appreciated by his family. Online condolences may be directed to Ken's memorial page at www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
