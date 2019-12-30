Kenneth A. Estep, age 92, of Garden Spot Village, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara L. (Hicks) Estep, and three children, Carol (Estep) Sing of Rheems, Jonathan Estep of Bechtelsville, and Daniel Estep of Dublin (PA) married to Lorraine Coutts. Ken was born near Altoona and graduated from Eastern University and Seminary, becoming a pastor in Baltimore and Elizabethtown.
A memorial service is planned on Saturday, January 4th, 3:00 PM at Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA, with a time to greet the family from 2 p.m. until time of service.
