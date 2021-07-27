Kendall Dean Haines, 72, of Manheim passed away at home on Sunday, July 25, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Ralph and Maxine Miller Haines. He was the loving husband of Patricia A. Knier Haines and they celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary this past March.
Ken retired from the former Alcoa, Lancaster. He was a member of Elstonville Sportsman's Association, Germania Band Club and Delaches Fishing Association.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two children: Dwane L. Haines and Sherry L. Maurer; son-in-law, Jeff Maurer, two grandsons: Jason and Jeremy Maurer, one great-granddaughter, Delilah Keith and four siblings: Gordon husband of Lynn Haines, Kathy wife of Art Gibble, Steve husband of Sharon Haines, Denise wife of Bryce Gillogly and a sister-in-law, Chere Haines. He was preceded in death by a brother, Nelson Haines.
At Kendall's request, there will be no services. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
