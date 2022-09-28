Kelvin Eugene Brandt, 54, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Hospice and Community Care, surrounded by family. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Robert E. and Shelby J. (Lyons) Brandt. Kelvin was the husband of Stacie Brandt (Wagner).
Kelvin was a graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School class of 1990, where he also graduated from the Vo-Tech program for welding. He was a welder at DBL Tank Services for 25 years. Kelvin attended Conoy Brethren in Christ Church in Elizabethtown. He was a real estate investor with multiple rental properties and enjoyed anything related to real estate and construction. Kelvin had an extreme passion for all things music related and enjoyed a good and loud concert. Besides music he was a big fan of the Big Bang Theory, always able to quote the next line in an episode. He was a hands on kind of guy; always willing to learn how to build something of his own.
Kelvin was no stranger to helping individuals and families in need, from providing food, Christmas blessings to setting up someone's new home. While he had a lot of compassion for others, his greatest love was for his children and grandchildren. Being a father meant the world to him; however, becoming a Pop Pop was probably his proudest moment.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Stacie, are two sons, Dakota Brandt of Lancaster and Ian Brandt, husband of Taylor; three grandchildren, Easton Joel Brandt, Quinn Romero, and Amelia Coots; and three sisters, Lori Love, wife of Gary of Elizabethtown, Karen Noss, wife of Douglas of Landisburg, and Lisa Reed, wife of Duane of Elizabethtown.
A funeral service honoring Kelvin's life will be held at Conoy Brethren in Christ Church, 1722 Bainbridge Rd., Elizabethtown, PA 17022 on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 11 AM. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite concert t-shirts to the service. Family and friends will be received on Friday, October 7, 2022 at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 from 6 PM to 8 PM and again on Saturday at the church before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at Shenk's Community Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com