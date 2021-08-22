Kelsey O. Smith, 89, of New Holland, died Thursday, August 19, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital following a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Frances Mae (Frey) Smith. Born in Altoona, he was the son of the late Hamilton O. and Ella (Harvey) Smith.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children: Josephine married to Michael Mull, Myerstown; William married to Tracy (Miller) Smith, Narvon; Daniel married to Gaye (Smith) Smith, Goshen, IN; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Katherine (Karl) Zellefrow, and a sister, Nancy Robinson.
Kelsey graduated from Mechanicsburg High School in 1949. He graduated from Dickinson College in 1954. He furthered his education at the Gettysburg Lutheran Seminary, Temple University, and Penn State University. He served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps, stationed in Augusta, GA, from 1955–1957.
From 1957–1993, he taught chemistry and physics at Garden Spot High School, New Holland. Having started as a camper at Camp Nawawka in 1939, he went on to serve in various roles at the camp from 1948-1968, including running the pool for several summers.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, New Holland, where he served on the vestry and sang in the choir. His hobbies included camping, fishing, gardening, model trains, and spending time at the family cabin in Adams County.
His funeral will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021. Masks will be required for all attending. A viewing will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m., followed by a service at 11:30 a.m. at the Groff-High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland with Rev. Dr. Charles Oberkehr officiating. Interment will be in Riverview Burial Park, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kelsey's memory may be made to Lutheran Camping Corporation, P. O. Box 459, Arendtsville, PA 17303. To post condolences for the family or to view a livestream of the service, please visit Kelsey's obituary page at www.groffeckenroth.com.