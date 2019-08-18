Kelly West, Radio Personality

Kelly West, 67, the woman who entertained tens of thousands of radio listeners in the region, for more than two decades, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Her real name was Harriet A. Cote. She was the wife of Mark Cote, whom she married in Lancaster, in 1982. Kelly was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, daughter of the late Harry and Reba Olson. She moved to Lancaster in 1980 and used the air name, "Kelly West" to make her mark at FM 97. In 1983, she became the first woman to host a morning drive radio program in the Lancaster/York area where she helped anchor a news station, WARM 103.3. Kelly was known for her sultry voice and good natured personality, and went on to host the program with various co-hosts until 2004. She returned for a 3-run from 2006-2009 before retiring from full-time radio. She was a member of Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ, Mountville.
Surviving in addition to her husband, three children: Melissa Witt, Lynchburg, VA; MacKenzie Cote and Taylor Cote, both of Lancaster. Four grandchildren: Miranda Mays; Christopher Mays, Jr.; Paige Witt; and Annabelle Cote. One great-grandson: Christopher Mays, III. One brother: Everett. She was preceded in death by one sister: Marilyn.
The Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Reformed UCC, 450 West Main Street, Mountville on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Patty Dodds, officiating. Visitation will be held following the service. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia.