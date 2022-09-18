Kelly Riggle

Kelly Marie Riggle went to rest on the morning of September 9, 2022. She passed in her mother's home in Shillington surrounded by family. Kelly was born in Lebanon on March 14, 1970, to parents James Manbeck of Mountville and Donna Boyer of Shillington. Kelly was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Christopher Riggle, son of Tom and Audrey Riggle of Reinholds.
She was a 1988 graduate of Ephrata High School and educated as a medical technician. She was employed by Eye Associates of Lancaster and Regional Gastroenterology of Lancaster.
Kelly enjoyed crafts, cooking, travel, yearly trips to Rehoboth Beach, her grandchildren, family, and pets.
In addition to her parents, Kelly is survived by three children, Brittany Manbeck of Shillington, Taylor Risser of Denver, and Justin Risser of Reading; a stepdaughter Delaina Riggle of BelAir, MD; four grandchildren; Sonya Faye, 9 years old, Jasper 6, years old, Ember 5 years old, and Iris 4 years old; her grandmother Alice E Boyer, widow of Harry E. Boyer of Newmanstown; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. She will be sorely missed by family and friends Adele, Tara, Angie, Pam, and Liz and her sweet pets Jaxon and Opie.
In memory of Kelly, any funding may be sent to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, 733 Third Avenue Suite 510, New York, NY 10017; https://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/
Special thanks to Zia Maria for their coordination and preparation of food for the family gathering in memory of Kelly and Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre for the care and planning of Kelly's cremation and burial. Her final resting place will be with her husband Christopher, at the Muddy Creek Church Cemetery in Denver, PA.
Services are private including family gathering.
Obituary was loving written by Kelly's mom.
