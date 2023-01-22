Kelly O'Leary Winkle, 60, of Lancaster, passed away at home on Saturday, January 7, 2023 after a long battle with cancer. Kelly was born in Columbia, PA, she is survived by her husband, Eric Winkle, stepdaughter, Caroline, brothers, Keith, Scott and Ryan and her mother, Shirley.
Kelly was a 1980 graduate of Donegal High School and received her Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from Pennsylvania College of Heath Sciences. She was a registered nurse at WellSpan Hospital in York and an adjunct professor in the BSN program at Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences.
An avid horseback rider since childhood, she most enjoyed riding her horse Gryphon, spending time with her latest rescue dog, Chili Bean and riding her motorcycle. Kelly volunteered with local animal rescues for many years, most recently with Pitties Love Peace based in Elizabethtown.
She will be missed by her family and friends.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Donations in her memory can be made to the thoroughbred horse rescue, After the Races in Nottingham, Pennsylvania: https://www.aftertheraces.org/ and Pitties Love Peace, https://pittieslovepeace.com/
Please visit Kelly's Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »