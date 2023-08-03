Kelly Marie Hain

Kelly Marie (Jones) Hain, 57 of East Petersburg, Pennsylvania, went home to be with her Lord and Savior suddenly on July 31st, 2023. Born March 21st, 1966 in Lancaster General Hospital, she was the daughter of Keith and Marie Jones. She was the loving wife of Philip Hain for 32 years, and the loving mother to Nicholas Hain (married to Christle Hain), 29 of East Petersburg, Gage Hain, 27, and Adrian Hain, 24, both of whom resided with Kelly and Philip.
She was a member of Faith Bible Fellowship Church and she gave her life to Jesus at an early age. Kelly graduated from Hempfield High School and Cosmetology Vo-Tech in 1984, and from Pinebrook Bible College in 1986, where she met her loving husband. She is survived by her parents, Keith and Marie Jones, sister Kim (Gary) Spangenburg of East Petersburg, and brother Kevin (Jody Giles) Jones of Holtwood, four nephews, one niece, four great-nieces, and four great-nephews.
A Celebration of Life for Kelly will be on Saturday, August 5th, 2023 at Faith Bible Fellowship Church, 151 Donerville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603, starting at 11 AM. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM-11 AM. For those attending, we are requesting everyone to wear either their favorite concert or amusement park t-shirt.
To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »