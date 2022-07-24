Kelly Marie Flanigan, 53, was received into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Born in Lancaster, Kelly graduated 1st in her class at Conestoga Valley H.S. and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania.
She loved learning, especially the Bible. She was a NASCAR enthusiast and a Flyers and Phillies fan.
Kelly had a strong faith, grounded in her love for the Savior, her constant companion and Friend. Thoughtful and caring, Kelly brought much joy into the lives of those who knew her. She was respectful and kind to all she met. A friend, upon hearing of her death, said Kelly was a "beautiful soul". She will be greatly missed.
Kelly is survived by her father, George Flanigan and brother, Brad Flanigan of Lancaster; her mother, Sandy Shaub and husband Tim of Elizabethtown, PA; her aunt, Peggy Kish and cousin, Bill Kish of FL; her aunt and uncle, Lea and Jim Flanigan and cousin, Ashlei (Bryan) Lippincott of PA and eight nieces and nephews.
Kelly cared for and loved several Rottweilers as pets over the years and, in honor of her, you can make a donation to Rottie Rescue.
