Kelly M. Lynch, 40, of Lancaster completed her “One Colorful Journey” here on earth Sunday, April 25th, 2021.
Kelly deeply loved her husband, Paul Lynch, who strove to treat her like the queen he knew she was. Kelly was an unbelievable mother to her three children: Grace Lynch, 13; Liam Lynch, 9; and Olivia L. Lynch who left this earth at 5-years old in 2015. We know Kelly has reunited with Olivia for her next journey.
Other members of Kelly’s family include: her mother, Linda Barry; her departed father, Barry Bruce; stepmother, Linda Bruce; departed father-in law, Kevin Lynch; mother-in-law, Fran Lynch; brothers Jon Bruce (fiancé of Devin Raventos) and Chris Bruce (husband of Cathyrn Bruce); sister, Heather Bruce; brother-in-law, Joe Lynch (husband of Laura Lynch); departed grandfather, Jack Barry; grandmother, Mary Barry; departed grandfather, Ken Bruce; departed grandmother, Mary Conoscenti; aunt, Carol Emerson; cousin, Nate Emerson; Hannah Anderson (wife of Andy Anderson); uncle, John Barry (husband of Martha Barry); cousin, Jack Barry; cousin, Caroline Barry; departed aunt, Barbara Barry; nephew, Drew Swanke; nephew, Colton Lynch; and nephew, Trace Lynch.
Kelly’s life is nothing short of extraordinary and inspirational. Those who had the honor of meeting her gravitated to her light, love and kindness. During her lifetime, Kelly experienced more than most will ever experience: five different cancers and losing a young child to cancer. Kelly always chose to lean into the big life experiences and do the work so her soul could grow.
When Olivia was diagnosed with cancer, Kelly wrote regular health updates to family and friends. She came into the realization that she could share with others what she was learning through these big life experiences… she hoped it might inspire them to look at their own lives and experiences in a different way.
After Olivia completed her earthly journey, Kelly continued with her own cancer journey. She reflected on her life and created “One Colorful Journey” on Facebook (www.facebook.com/OneColorfulJourney). In these writings, Kelly got down deep, inspired, reflected and was vulnerable. Her hope was that her writing on “One Colorful Journey” would resonate with each of us on some level, that we could learn from Kelly’s life experiences, and apply them to our lives to create a ripple of love and kindness throughout the world. Kelly believed strongly that the root of all of us is LOVE – so, it’s fitting that the image created for “One Colorful Journey” is a tree with the roots being love and the branches being each of our life experiences.
Please consider reading her writing on “One Colorful Journey” and learning more about this one-of-a-kind soul. You can keep the ripple of love and kindness going. Consider getting your hands in the earth and rooting yourself in Love by planting a tree or plant in her honor. Should you wish to make a financial contribution in Kelly’s honor, please consider giving to the Olivia L. Lynch Rainbow Endowment Fund at Hospice & Community Care
https://www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org/hospice-care/endowment-funds/the-olivia-l-lynch-rainbow-endowment-fund-copy/
A celebration of Kelly’s life and love will be announced at a later date. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »