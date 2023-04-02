Kelly Lyn Showalter, 54, of Ormond Beach, FL, formerly of Mohnton, PA, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the AdventHealth hospital in Orlando. Born in Reading, Kelly was the daughter of Edwin Showalter of Shillington, and the late Doris (Nuss) Showalter.
Kelly grew up in Shillington, a graduate of Wilson High School, class of 1986 and briefly served in the U.S. Navy. She enjoyed her job as property manager for many years at Park Terrace Apartments in Mohnton. Upon discovery of an adverse heart condition, Kelly gave up her full-time career and focused on her health and family. She had a larger-than-life love for her grandchildren and fulfilled her role as G-ma' with great joy. As Kelly's health declined, she moved to Florida in 2020 for the warmth and relaxed lifestyle. She will be forever remembered for her love of family and memories made with her grandkids.
In addition to her father, Kelly is survived by a daughter, Dana Edwards of Mohnton; a son, Andrew Edwards (Jessica) of Brecknock Twp.; four grandchildren, Julian Perez, Jeryian Perez, Jaylee Perez, & Brooklyn Edwards; a half-sister, Anita; and former husband, Richard Edwards.
Services are private, at the convenience of her family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are appreciated to the Heart Foundation at www.theheartfoundation.org
Messages and condolences to Kelly's family can be posted at: www.goodfuneral.com