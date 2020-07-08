Kelly J. McCartney-Souders, 52, of Bernville, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Born in Lebanon, she was the daughter of the late Robert A. and Beverly Huff Kauffman. She was the loving wife of Roger E. Souders.
Surviving in addition to her husband are four children, Joseph and Anthony Mastromatteo, Bobby Markley, Caleb Haldeman, three grandchildren, and two sisters, Lisa wife of Ray Ginder and Kimberly wife of John Warner.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Buch Funeral Home, Manheim.
