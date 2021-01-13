Kelly A. Hoffman, 62, of Marietta was received into heaven by her lord and savior on January 9th, 2021, peacefully at her home. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Richard E. and Constance (Spetsas) Carpenter. She was also the wife of Paul A. Hoffman until his passing in 2018.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Kelly will be remembered for her beautiful smile, heart of gold and unexpected sense of humor.
She will be sorely missed by her sons: Paul A. Hoffman (Jennifer) of Marietta and Christopher Bornstein of Honolulu, HI, 4 grandchildren, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA at 3PM. Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation from 2PM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, firehero.org/donate/
