Keller S. Sensenig, age 90, passed to his heavenly home on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at Fairmount Homes. He was the husband of Roseine J. (Good) Sensenig who passed away on Aug 4, 2020.
Born in Earl Township, he was the son of the late Aaron and Mary Sensenig. Keller was honored to be God's steward, taking care of God's earth by a lifetime of farming, gardening and taking care of his orchard.
He was a member of the Martindale Mennonite Church, serving his Lord & Savior with gladness. He kept the family Trucking business, "Sensenig's Wood Shavings" rolling.
Keller, with Roseine by his side, was a family man, giving his children & their families a love of the outdoors & a strong work ethic. And the grand & great-grandchildren loved his hometown rides: by train, snowmobiles, horses, sleigh, tractor & wagon. His passion was history & genealogy, especially the Martindale area, his life-long home. He was instrumental in helping to publish the history of Martindale book, "A Pleasant View". Keller, for many years, was treasurer of the Swiss Pioneer Preservation Association. He was a volunteer fireman for 50 years, deeply committed to his community. He always included family & friends in his many interests: Cross country traveling, horseback riding, camping with storytelling, and fun filled gatherings.
He is survived by 8 children & their families: Marlene (Mervin) Sauder of Mohnton, Lamar (Cheryl) Sensenig of New Holland, Eugene (Joyce) Sensenig of Denver, Gerald (Brenda) Sensenig of Stevens, Delores Sensenig (Harvey Chupp) of Narvon, Karen (Tony) Gonzalez of Denver, Jay (Glenda) Sensenig of Denver, and Christine (Martin) Franke of Lagrange, IN; 23 Grandchildren and 36 Great-Grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by 5 Sensenig brothers, Lester, Clarence, Erwin, Aaron, Miles, and a sister Mary Witmer and a grandson, Randy Sensenig. The family would like to thank the staff of Fairmount Homes for going above & beyond in their support and compassion for Keller's care.
A public drive through viewing will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 8:30a.m. to 10:30a.m. under the carport at Martindale Mennonite Church, 171 Hurst Road, Ephrata. Because of the pandemic a private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in the Martindale Mennonite Cemetery. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.
A living tribute »