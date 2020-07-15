Keith Zimmerman, VMD, 45, died Monday, July 13, 2020 surrounded by family after a year-long illness. His life was filled with dairy cows, children, hard work, and the desire to do right and support justice. Katrina, his wife, will miss his sarcasm, his dedication to family, and his endless new projects he planned. Keith's children, Tyree, Moses, and Imani were blessed to have him as a father. Keith also leaves behind sisters, Diana and Anita, brother, Neil (wife Lisa), and his mother, Alma. He was preceded in death by his father, David.
A Drive Up meet and greet will be held on their farm at 1390 Franklin Rd., Columbia, PA 17512 on Saturday, July 18th from 1:00 to 6:00pm. Private family services are planned for Sunday at 3:00pm and will be live streamed on the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home website.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to organizations he supported: Mennonite Central Committee, PO Box 500, Akron, PA 17501-0500, NAACP Lancaster Branch, 404 S. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17603 c/o Blanding Watson and Farm Bureau Endowed Scholarship/Richard Newpher Scholarship, PO Box 8736, Camp Hill, PA 17001-8736. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com