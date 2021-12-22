Keith T. Keiser, 65, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Saturday, December 18, 2021. He was raised in Bangor, PA, son of Dorothy I. Keiser and the late Paul H. Keiser. He was married to Gina (Gomes) Keiser for 21 years.
Keith graduated from Bangor Area High School. He attended Northampton Area Community College, and Penn State Capitol Campus for electrical engineering. Keith worked at PPL as an electric test technician for 38 years. He was retired for 3 years. He started his career in Harrisburg and later transferred to the Lancaster office.
Keith’s interests and hobbies included motorcycle riding, skiing, and traveling. He was a member of the Lancaster Liederkranz, Susquehanna Ski Club, and Lancaster Ski Club. He was the treasurer of Columbia Fish and Game. Keith was an avid skier and traveled to destination areas all over the world. He did community volunteer work for PPL during his time of employment. He also volunteered for Ski Round Top for 7 years, first in skiers’ safety and later ski patrol.
Keith was an experienced craftsman and remodeled several homes. He was renowned for his larger-than-life mustache and sported it proudly.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his brother, Larry Keiser, of Bangor, PA, and two nieces: Honey Keiser, of Allentown, PA, and Elizabeth Morris, of Lakeland, FL.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 11 AM at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
