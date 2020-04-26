Keith Roy Hall, 50 years young, of Ephrata, passed away at his home on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in York, PA, he was the son of Diane Marie (Steffee) Hall and the late Charles Hall, Jr. Keith was the loving and devoted husband of Dawn (Horst) Hall, and together they celebrated 14 years of marriage.
Keith graduated from Central York High School with the Class of 1988. He had a passion for living life to its fullest and had a personality that attracted everyone and gained him many loving friends over the years. He enjoyed the beach, traveling, dirt track racing, kayaking, four-wheeling, hunting, and the outdoors. Always an active member of the community, he especially enjoyed being a volunteer firefighter with the York City Fire Department during his younger years and was also an active member of Ephrata Church of the Brethren.
In addition to his mother and wife, Keith is survived by his son, Jacob Michael Hall, of Oregon, and his daughter, Emily Kate Weaver and her husband Logan of Ephrata. Also surviving is his sister, Melissa Jo Hall of York.
A Memorial Service and extended celebration of Keith's life for family and friends will be planned and announced when larger gatherings are again possible. This will take place at Ephrata Church of the Brethren. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the York City Fire Dept., 43 S. Duke St., York, PA 17401, or to the Lincoln Fire Co., 38 S. Market St., Ephrata, PA 17522. For online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
