Keith Robert Moats, age 65 of Clinton passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He was born December 22, 1953 in Gibsonburg, OH to the late John and Laura Moats.
He is survived by wife, Deborah; daughter, Erika; son, Justin
The family is honoring Keith's requests and there will be no services. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 and the ASPCA at www.ASPCA.org. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com