Keith R. Kratz, Jr, 73, formerly of Lancaster, passed away on September 26, 2021 at his home in Venice, FL. He was born in Spokane, WA to the late Keith R. Kratz and Eleanor M. (Smith) Kratz. He is survived by his wife, Jean, with whom he celebrated their 49th anniversary in May.
Keith began work at what is now Arconic Mill Products on Manheim Pike on the day he graduated from high school. He started as a forklift driver and completed his 42 year career as a finishing operations manager. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and proudly served in Vietnam. Keith enjoyed fishing, golf and traveling.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Stephanie Edwards, wife of Brian, of Downingtown, PA and two grandchildren, Matthew and Lauren, who fondly called him Papa. Also surviving are four sisters; Barbara Wiand, wife of Richard, of Owensboro, KY, Laura Pontz of Lewes, DE, Kathleen Mortensen and Jeanne Beddick, wife of Chuck, of Columbia, PA and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Keith’s name to a veteran’s organization of your choice.