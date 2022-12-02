Keith R. Benner, 65, of Hopeland, PA, formerly of Easton, PA, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at his home. Born September 1, 1957, in Easton, PA, he was the son of Raymond Benner, of Buffalo, NY, and Mary Springfield, of Bethlehem, PA.
Keith was a 1975 graduate of Wilson Area High School. He was last employed by SuperValu. Prior to that, he worked at James River in Milford, NJ, and Forks Township, PA.
Keith was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved spending time with family and friends and being at the beach in the Outer Banks. Keith enjoyed watching NASCAR, and the History and Discovery channels.
He was a member of St. John's on Morgan Hill. He was also a member of the Citizens Hose Company, Easton, Avona Volunteer Fire Company, Wilson Borough, and the V.F.W. Post 3376, Ephrata.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a son, Kyle Benner and his wife Teresa, of Newport News, VA; two daughters, Sarah Wolf and her husband Robert, of Mountville, PA, and Emily Carpenter, of Newmanstown, PA; two sisters, Deborah Bair, of Winding, GA, and Diane Warner, of Easton; and seven grandchildren, Christian, Kerrigan, Maude, Katherine, Renee, Charles and Carrie.
Services will be held at 10:30 AM Tuesday, December 6, 2022 in the Strunk Funeral Home, Inc., 2101 Northampton St., Easton. Call Tuesday 9:30-10:30 AM in the funeral home. Burial will be in St. John's Union Cemetery. Offer online condolence at www.strunkfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 www.heart.org.