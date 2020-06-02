Keith N. Gable, 70, of Lancaster, PA, courageously lost his battle with cancer on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Keith had dealt with many health-related conditions due to his exposure to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War, where he proudly served his country with the United States Army. Born in Lancaster, he was the husband of the late Barbara Ann Axe Gable, who died on May 2, 2014. He was the son of the late Roy Donald and Bertha D. Smith Gable.
Keith was employed at the former P.S. Container Box Company as a box maker for 37 years. He was a member of the Southern Lancaster County Rifle Club and was an excellent marksman. He also enjoyed hunting, going to the beach, camping, fishing, archery, and was an active volunteer for the Central Pennsylvania Horse Rescue. He will be remembered as the kind, generous, thoughtful, loving man he was.
He is survived by his sister, Carol Ann, wife of Tom Turk, Fairbourne, OH, sister-in-law, Kay Kast Morrison, Lancaster, PA, many loving nieces and nephews, his farm family and beloved dog, Hunter. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Wayne and Donald Nelson Lechner.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Keith's Graveside Service on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Conestoga Memorial Park with The Rev. Mark Speitel, Celebrant. Military Honors will be provided by the Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard and Salute 21. The family will receive friends at The Groff's Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 Noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Central Pennsylvania Horse Rescue, 100 Spangler Road, Lewisberry, PA 17339.
