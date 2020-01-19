Keith L. Myers, 64, of Wilmington, NC, passed away December 04, 2019, following a lengthy illness.
Born in Lancaster County, PA, Keith was the son of Jessie Wayde Myers Frey, the late Earl Myers, and the step-son of the late Lester Frey. He graduated from Penn Manor High School, class of 1973, and the Cape Fear Technical School in 1977.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sons, B. Clay Myers, (Caitlin),
Andy T. Myers, and grandson Benjamin, all of North Carolina; his brother Dennis, of Lancaster County, PA; his former wife Elinda Crowningshield; two nieces and a nephew. His sister Sharon Sackal Myers preceded him in death.
Services were held on Saturday, December 14, at Wrightsboro Baptist Church, Wilmington, NC, where Keith was an active member.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life service, Saturday, January 25, at 10:00 AM, at Bethel EC Church, 3716 Main Street, Conestoga, PA. The family will receive visitors at the church, beginning at 9:30 AM.
If desired, donations may be made in Keith's memory to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401.
