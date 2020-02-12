Keith James Stetler, 67, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home on Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was born in Lancaster and was the son of the late Jean Marie (Dougherty) and James Elmer Stetler.
Keith was married to the love of his life, Gail E. "Gailee" (Deaner) for over 48 years. She survives him along with 3 beautiful children. He was a member of Salem United Church of Christ Rohrerstown.
Keith was employed by Armstrong Floor Plant as the Head Boiler Room Operator for over 30 years. He was also the former owner of Havre de Grace Sailing Services in Maryland, where he ran charters and taught sailing. Keith had a passion for sailing and became a licensed Captain through the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. He enjoyed sailing in the Caribbean, the British Virgin Islands, Annapolis, Inner Harbor, and the Chesapeake Bay. He was also an avid fisherman.
Keith cherished his family most of all and enjoyed spending quality time with them.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children: Jason Stetler, husband of Colette of Strasburg, Jessica Johns, wife of Marc of Ephrata and Jaime Grow, wife of Christopher of Lititz; 6 grandchildren: Kaden Stetler, Victoria Liebl, Elizabeth Johns, August Stetler, Finian Stetler, and Catherine Stetler; his sister, Karen Harnish, wife of Jeffrey of Lititz; as well as many well-loved nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service on Saturday, February 15th, 2020 at 11 AM at Salem United Church of Christ Rohrerstown, 2312 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603. Family and Friends will be received following the service for a Celebration of Life in the Fellowship Hall at the church. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Keith's memory to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, www.bit.ly/CaptainKeith.
